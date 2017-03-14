Get early access to the Android app

Automatic Refunds From Hidden Credit Card Benefits

piggy money

Automatically track all the benefits on your card

We automatically comb through your credit card policies to show you all your benefits in one place

Know the coverage you have for every purchase

For every purchase we let you know what benefits you are eligible for

Bot that makes it easy to get your money back

We streamline the claim process to make it as simple as possible to get your money back

What Kind of benefits?

Here is an example of a few of the key benefits that we unlock 

Automatic Price Protection

Monitoring for price changes in a product and automatically securing refunds if a merchant or credit card have a price protection policy.

FREE Extended Warranty

Providing free extended warranties for items including televisions, laptops and other electronics.

Protect your belongings

Offering up to 90 days of coverage in case your cell phones, electronics and high value items get damaged or stolen.

Never Worry about returns

Extending the timeframe for returning merchandise that is unsatisfactory.

Online Shoppers: You Need This App Now.
It’s so simple, so genius.
Brit+Co
I had no idea I had extended warranty coverage on my credit card and now I was able to claim over $300 for a broken laptop
Jane K.
I did not know this is possible. I've got almost $200 back without doing anything.
John S.
