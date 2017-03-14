We automatically comb through your credit card policies to show you all your benefits in one place
For every purchase we let you know what benefits you are eligible for
We streamline the claim process to make it as simple as possible to get your money back
Here is an example of a few of the key benefits that we unlock
Monitoring for price changes in a product and automatically securing refunds if a merchant or credit card have a price protection policy.Read More
Providing free extended warranties for items including televisions, laptops and other electronics.Read More
Offering up to 90 days of coverage in case your cell phones, electronics and high value items get damaged or stolen.Read More
Extending the timeframe for returning merchandise that is unsatisfactory.Read More
